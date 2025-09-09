Interstellar object 3I/ATLAS has straight path through solar system

Loeb and Trivedi are working on the object's trajectory

Avi Loeb from the Galileo Project says studying how 3I/ATLAS orbits the Sun is key to cracking its mystery.

Based on how bright it looks, it could be anywhere from 5 to 46km wide (depending if icy bits are making it shine).

Loeb and grad student Oem Trivedi have used stats to see how likely big interstellar objects like this are in our neighborhood—and future observations from Chile's Rubin Observatory should give us even more clues soon.