How long can humans live? Research explains lifespan limits

Recovery from illness or injury defines our lifespan

Turns out, it's not just diseases that set our limits.

The study found that as people get older, their recovery gets slower and eventually incomplete—no matter how healthy they try to be.

Without major breakthroughs that target aging itself (not just treating illnesses), living past 150 isn't likely.

So for now, breaking the current record of 122 years will take more than good habits—it'll need a real scientific leap.