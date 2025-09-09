How long can humans live? Research explains lifespan limits
A study published in 2025 says the max human lifespan could be between 120 and 150 years, thanks to how our bodies slowly lose the ability to recover from setbacks as we age.
Led by Timothy Pyrkov at biotech company Gero, researchers tracked blood cell counts and step data to understand this "resilience"—basically, how well we bounce back from illness or injury.
Recovery from illness or injury defines our lifespan
Turns out, it's not just diseases that set our limits.
The study found that as people get older, their recovery gets slower and eventually incomplete—no matter how healthy they try to be.
Without major breakthroughs that target aging itself (not just treating illnesses), living past 150 isn't likely.
So for now, breaking the current record of 122 years will take more than good habits—it'll need a real scientific leap.