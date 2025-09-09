Asia Cup: Will India go with spin-heavy attack against UAE?

Ahead of their T20 Asia Cup opener against the UAE, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has hinted at possible selection strategies. The eight-time champions have been preparing for the tournament in Dubai's hot and humid conditions. Morkel revealed that the team is yet to finalize its playing XI for the highly-anticipated match on September 10.

Strategy shift India may change their approach During their last visit to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, India employed a four-pronged spin attack. However, Morkel believes that conditions may require a different approach this time around. "We need to go and look at the wicket," he said, adding that there is quite a bit of grass covering on the square.

Lineup possibilities Who will play? If India decides to go with an extra pacer, left-armer Arshdeep Singh could partner pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball. Fellow seamer Harshit Rana and experienced all-rounder Hardik Pandya are also options. For spin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav are all in contention for a spot against UAE if selectors decide to strengthen their slow bowling department.