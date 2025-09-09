Asia Cup: Will India go with spin-heavy attack against UAE?
What's the story
Ahead of their T20 Asia Cup opener against the UAE, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has hinted at possible selection strategies. The eight-time champions have been preparing for the tournament in Dubai's hot and humid conditions. Morkel revealed that the team is yet to finalize its playing XI for the highly-anticipated match on September 10.
Strategy shift
India may change their approach
During their last visit to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, India employed a four-pronged spin attack. However, Morkel believes that conditions may require a different approach this time around. "We need to go and look at the wicket," he said, adding that there is quite a bit of grass covering on the square.
Lineup possibilities
Who will play?
If India decides to go with an extra pacer, left-armer Arshdeep Singh could partner pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball. Fellow seamer Harshit Rana and experienced all-rounder Hardik Pandya are also options. For spin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav are all in contention for a spot against UAE if selectors decide to strengthen their slow bowling department.
Player readiness
Morkel backs Kuldeep
Morkel expressed confidence in Kuldeep's readiness to perform well if selected. "I think he is a very professional athlete," Morkel said, praising Kuldeep's attitude since England where he got little game time. He added that despite not playing much recently, Kuldeep has still been putting in the work during training sessions to stay prepared for T20s and white-ball cricket.