Sam Konstas takes break from social media ahead of Ashes 

Sam Konstas, the 19-year-old Australian cricketer, is preparing for his upcoming matches with a unique strategy. He has put himself on a self-imposed social media ban to avoid external criticism. The young player will play two four-day games in India for Australia A before heading back home to play four Sheffield Shield games for New South Wales (NSW). His goal is to regain his red-ball form after a challenging West Indies tour.

Career ups and downs Test debut and subsequent struggles Konstas made a stunning Test debut against India on Boxing Day last year, scoring an impressive 60 off just 65 balls. However, he has struggled to score runs since then, failing to pass 25 in his next nine Test innings. Despite the criticism over his aggressive batting style, Konstas remains unapologetic about his approach during that match against Jasprit Bumrah and others. "I wouldn't change it," he told AAP.

Digital detox Social media break for Konstas Konstas, who shot to fame overnight with 281,000 followers on Instagram, has now decided to take a break from the platform. "I never had social media until I was 18. I had it for a year and now I have taken a break from it to be more present and try and get back in the Ashes squad," he said. The young cricketer is focusing on his game rather than getting distracted by social media comments.