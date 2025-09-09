New method to launch tiny space probes using just sunlight

Columbia University astronomer David Kipping has introduced TARS—a new way to launch tiny space probes using just sunlight. Instead of rockets or lasers, TARS spins up big, lightweight paddles in space, where it can harness sunlight to store solar energy as rotation, then flings out phone-sized probes fast enough to leave our solar system.

Sunlight slowly spins the paddles over several years.

Once ready, it releases a small probe at speeds over 42km/s—enough to escape the sun's pull.

Down the line, upgrades like graphene and the Oberth effect could push probe speeds even higher—up to 0.3% of light speed.