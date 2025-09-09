Voting for new Vice President begins, results later tonight

Voting for the next Vice President of India begins on Tuesday, September 9, at 10:00am. The election will be held in a secret ballot, with all MPs eligible to vote. The counting of votes will start after 6:00pm, and the results are expected by nightfall. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance has fielded Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate.

Election strategy BJP wary of cross-voting The NDA has 427 votes in both Houses, but is wary of cross-voting. In 2022, several opposition MPs voted for the BJP's Jagdeep Dhankhar. To avoid a setback, however, the BJP has divided its MPs into groups to minimize disruptions. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will lead southern state MPs, while Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will look after those from Uttar Pradesh.

Opposition's choice INDIA bloc has 315 votes The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance has fielded retired Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate. The INDIA bloc has 315 votes, excluding 12 Aam Aadmi Party MPs who may support Justice Reddy. However, there could be dissent within the AAP ranks with Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal possibly not voting along party lines due to past conflicts with Arvind Kejriwal.