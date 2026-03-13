Google Gemini on Android gets a fresh look

You'll find quick options for creating images, videos, and music, plus Canvas for coding projects or documents. There's also Deep Research for reports and Guided Learning if you want to pick up something new. If you're a Google AI subscriber, there's a Personal Intelligence toggle too. The overlay itself now expands into a two-line shape when typing (but heads up: no model switcher yet).

Revamped Gemini Live experience

Gemini Live has been redesigned with a floating "pill" interface, so you can share your camera or screen, mute the microphone, or end the Live session without breaking your flow.

When you're multitasking, it shrinks into a movable circle but still lets you go full screen whenever needed.

It's all about keeping things flexible while you juggle apps or chats on your phone.