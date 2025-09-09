Next Article
Google Home web app can now control smart devices
Google just updated its Home web app, so you can now manage way more smart gadgets—think lights, thermostats, and locks—not just cameras or automations.
The refreshed layout sorts your devices by room for easier access, rolling out as of early September 2025.
Media controls aren't here yet
You can switch devices on or off and tweak things like brightness and temperature right from your browser.
Media controls (like speakers and Chromecasts) aren't here yet, and there's no color picker for lights.
Still, a friendly "Google Home for web is getting better" message hints that even more features are coming soon to make smart home life simpler.