Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold promises updates through 2032

The foldable phone will be available starting October 9

This is the first foldable to offer IP68 dust and water resistance, beating out Samsung's recent models.

It runs on Google's new Tensor G5 chip for better AI smarts, supports Qi2 wireless charging (so MagSafe accessories work), and comes in Moonstone or Jade.

The gearless hinge is built to last over a decade of folds, and the battery easily powers through more than a day.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold's open sales begin October 9, starting at $1,799.