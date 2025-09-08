Next Article
Epsilon Perseids meteor shower peaks tomorrow: How to watch
Heads up, sky-watchers! The Epsilon Perseids meteor shower is peaking before dawn on September 9, with up to five shooting stars an hour.
The show runs from September 5-21, but your best chance is early morning when the constellation Perseus is highest in the sky.
Tips for spotting meteors
Let your eyes adjust to the dark for about 30 minutes and look roughly 40 degrees away from where the meteors appear to come from (near Perseus and Algol).
No need for binoculars or telescopes—just bring a blanket and maybe use a stargazing app to help you spot the right patch of sky.