FDA greenlights human trials of gene-edited pig kidneys

The FDA has approved testing gene-edited pig kidneys in people—a big step toward solving the organ shortage. First clinical trials began in 2025, with studies at Massachusetts General Hospital (in partnership with eGenesis) and by United Therapeutics, aiming to help patients with end-stage kidney disease.

The science behind the snouts Scientists used CRISPR to tweak pigs so their organs don't have a sugar molecule (alpha-gal) that usually triggers rejection in humans.

The hope is that these modified kidneys could help folks stuck on dialysis or waiting years for a donor.

First patient already had a pig kidney transplant Massachusetts General already tried a pig kidney transplant for Bill Stewart, 66, this June—he was able to get back to work after years on dialysis.

These early successes will shape future trials with more patients, focusing on long-term safety and effectiveness.