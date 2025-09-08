Google says open web is in 'rapid decline' Technology Sep 08, 2025

Google just admitted that the open web is in "rapid decline"—and they said it in court.

The company is fighting a US Department of Justice case accusing it of having too much control over online ads.

The DOJ wants to break up Google's ad business, but Google argues this could make things even tougher for websites and publishers who rely on ad money from the open web.