Google says open web is in 'rapid decline'
Google just admitted that the open web is in "rapid decline"—and they said it in court.
The company is fighting a US Department of Justice case accusing it of having too much control over online ads.
The DOJ wants to break up Google's ad business, but Google argues this could make things even tougher for websites and publishers who rely on ad money from the open web.
AI search tools
Publishers are already seeing less web traffic, blaming Google's algorithm tweaks and the rise of AI chatbots.
Still, Google's Sundar Pichai says the company is "definitely sending traffic to a wider range of sources and publishers" following the rollout of AI search tools, while Search head Liz Reid claims clicks to websites remain "relatively stable," with billions still happening every day.