Old plastic can be turned into CO2-absorbing material
Danish researchers have come up with a clever way to fight both plastic pollution and climate change at once.
In their new study (published September 5, 2025), they show how old PET plastic—like the kind used in bottles—can be transformed into a material that actually absorbs carbon dioxide from the air.
The team created a substance called BAETA using a process called aminolysis. BAETA can soak up 0.07kg of CO2 per pound and handle heat up to 482°F, making it useful for carbon capture systems.
Lead author Margarita Poderyte, a chemistry PhD candidate at the University of Copenhagen, put it simply: "The beauty of this method is that we solve a problem without creating a new one."
The group is also eyeing ocean plastic as their next source, hoping this could help clean up marine waste while tackling emissions.