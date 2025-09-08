Old plastic can be turned into CO2-absorbing material

The group is also eyeing ocean plastic as their next

The team created a substance called BAETA using a process called aminolysis. BAETA can soak up 0.07kg of CO2 per pound and handle heat up to 482°F, making it useful for carbon capture systems.

Lead author Margarita Poderyte, a chemistry PhD candidate at the University of Copenhagen, put it simply: "The beauty of this method is that we solve a problem without creating a new one."

The group is also eyeing ocean plastic as their next source, hoping this could help clean up marine waste while tackling emissions.