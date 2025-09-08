Anthropic backs California's AI bill demanding safety checks
Anthropic, a leading AI safety company, is supporting California's new bill SB 53, which would require big AI developers to publicly share their safety checks and risk assessments before launching advanced models.
The bill also calls for quick reporting of major incidents and protects whistleblowers who speak up about safety issues.
SB 53 focuses on preventing worst-case scenarios
SB 53 zeroes in on stopping worst-case scenarios—think AI-powered cyberattacks or bioweapons that could cause huge harm or losses.
If passed, it would make California the first US state to demand this level of transparency from top AI companies, setting a standard others might follow.
With federal rules still lagging behind, this move could shape how future tech is kept in check—right as concerns about powerful AI are only growing.