Anthropic backs California's AI bill demanding safety checks

SB 53 focuses on preventing worst-case scenarios

SB 53 zeroes in on stopping worst-case scenarios—think AI-powered cyberattacks or bioweapons that could cause huge harm or losses.

If passed, it would make California the first US state to demand this level of transparency from top AI companies, setting a standard others might follow.

With federal rules still lagging behind, this move could shape how future tech is kept in check—right as concerns about powerful AI are only growing.