Google's ChatGPT rival can now analyze your audio files

Gemini's other upload options

Free users can upload up to 10 minutes of audio at a time, but if you're on Google AI Pro or Ultra plans, you get up to three hours per file.

Gemini also supports video uploads (up to five minutes for free users; one hour for paid) with a max file size of 2GB.

Plus, you can toss in code folders or GitHub repos—up to 5,000 files or 100MB—and ZIP files with up to 10 items for even more flexibility.