Spotify's new smart filters help you find the right music
Spotify just dropped a new feature for Premium users: now you can filter your music library by activity, genre, or mood.
It's rolling out first on mobile and tablet in countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Africa—everyone else will get it soon.
The goal? Make finding the right song or playlist way easier and more personal.
Filters can help you find playlists, audiobooks, and podcasts
These smart filters don't just organize your tracks—they help you find playlists, and to some extent, audiobooks and podcasts, that match your mood.
You can even kick off sessions with Spotify's AI DJ for a fresh listening experience.
Despite some users worrying about too many new features cluttering things up, Spotify keeps growing: its user base grew 11% year-over-year to 696 million last quarter.
Looks like they're all-in on keeping things fresh and personalized.