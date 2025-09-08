Spotify's new smart filters help you find the right music Technology Sep 08, 2025

Spotify just dropped a new feature for Premium users: now you can filter your music library by activity, genre, or mood.

It's rolling out first on mobile and tablet in countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and South Africa—everyone else will get it soon.

The goal? Make finding the right song or playlist way easier and more personal.