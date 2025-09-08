Next Article
NASA chief's controversial 'safety vs progress' remark amid China Moon
NASA's acting NASA administrator, Sean Duffy, recently caused a stir by saying "sometimes we can let safety be the enemy of making progress."
His comment comes as NASA faces growing pressure from China's rapid push to put astronauts on the Moon, raising concerns in Washington about falling behind.
Budget cuts could hinder US's Moon mission
Duffy's remarks reflect real tension inside NASA as it prepares for its Artemis missions—the US's shot at returning humans to the Moon.
But with possible budget cuts under President Trump that could slash science funding and lead to layoffs, experts worry America might lose ground.
Still, Duffy says he's committed to beating China while keeping safety in mind.