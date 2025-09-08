Next Article
Infosys, Karnataka Media Academy launch digital skills program for journalists
Infosys and the Karnataka Media Academy just teamed up to help 150 journalists from smaller cities level up their digital and AI skills.
Announced today, this new program is part of Infosys's Springboard CSR initiative and aims to get reporters ready for the fast-changing media world.
The course also has a special batch for women journalists
The three-day course covers everything from digital media basics to using AI tools, plus a focus on personal development.
There's even a special batch for women journalists.
As Ayesha Khanum from the Academy observed, the training will equip journalists with the technical expertise and storytelling finesse required in today's fast-evolving media landscape.