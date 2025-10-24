Next Article
Google Meet gets spooky with Halloween-themed filters, backgrounds
Technology
Google Meet just dropped some fun Halloween-themed tools for Workspace users.
Now, you can use AI-powered makeup effects—like the "Goth Chic" look—to turn yourself into a mummy or zombie right in your video calls.
It's all about adding a little extra fun to your meetings this spooky season.
How to access Halloween effects and backgrounds
These Halloween effects and seasonal backgrounds are only sticking around for a short time, so you'll want to check them out soon.
You'll find everything under the Appearance and Filters tabs.
Plus, if you're on Google Workspace, AI Pro, or AI Ultra, you can even use AI to create your own custom Halloween themes for a truly unique vibe.