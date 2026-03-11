Google Messages adds trash folder for 30-day chat recovery

Google Messages is testing a handy Trash folder that gives you 30 days to recover deleted conversations before they're gone for good. This is a big upgrade from the old system, where deleting meant saying goodbye forever: no second chances.

How to access the new Trash folder You'll find the new Trash folder between Archived and Spam and blocked.

Long-press any chat, and you can move it to Trash or cancel if you change your mind.

Just note: deleting single messages still erases them instantly.

The folder indicates deleted chats are kept for 30 days (the interface includes a banner noting the holding period).

Refreshing cleanup experience Trash works a lot like Google Photos' Trash policy (Google Photos retains backed-up items for 60 days).

You can restore all threads or permanently delete specific ones with a long-press.

Delete buttons and swipe gestures have also been refreshed across the app, making cleanup easier than ever.