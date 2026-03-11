Google Messages adds trash folder for 30-day chat recovery
Google Messages is testing a handy Trash folder that gives you 30 days to recover deleted conversations before they're gone for good.
This is a big upgrade from the old system, where deleting meant saying goodbye forever: no second chances.
How to access the new Trash folder
You'll find the new Trash folder between Archived and Spam and blocked.
Long-press any chat, and you can move it to Trash or cancel if you change your mind.
Just note: deleting single messages still erases them instantly.
The folder indicates deleted chats are kept for 30 days (the interface includes a banner noting the holding period).
Refreshing cleanup experience
Trash works a lot like Google Photos' Trash policy (Google Photos retains backed-up items for 60 days).
You can restore all threads or permanently delete specific ones with a long-press.
Delete buttons and swipe gestures have also been refreshed across the app, making cleanup easier than ever.
How to check if you have this feature
Right now, the Trash feature is appearing for select beta testers on various recent beta builds (for example 20260306_02_RC00), and availability appears controlled by Google's servers.
The update is rolling out via the beta channel and is expected to reach more users soon, finally giving everyone a chance to undo those accidental deletes!