Google partners Cashify to sell refurbished Pixel phones in India
Google has teamed up with Cashify to launch authorized refurbished Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 Pro phones in India on September 3, 2025.
These authorized refurbished devices are now up for grabs on Cashify's app, website, and select stores—covering over 18,000 pin codes.
Prices start at ₹23,899
You can get a refurbished Pixel 7 for ₹23,899 or a Pixel 8 Pro for ₹43,799—way cheaper than buying new.
Each phone goes through strict quality checks and gets genuine Google parts if needed.
They come in fresh boxes with chargers and include a one-year warranty handled by Cashify.
Cashify's extensive network makes it easier for people to buy
Cashify's huge reach means more people across India can access premium Pixels without breaking the bank.
This move could make buying refurbished phones feel a lot more trustworthy—and way easier—for everyone looking to upgrade smartly.