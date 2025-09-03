AI voice tech is changing the way we talk to brands

Voice AI blends speech recognition, smart language models, and text-to-speech tools. Basically, it listens to what you say, understands the context (even if you switch topics or interrupt), and talks back in a natural voice—adjusting its tone for things like empathy or authority as needed.

Tech's market growth and its impact on user experience

With 22 official languages and tons of dialects across India, multilingual voice AI now handles hundreds of thousands of questions every day.

It speeds up help for users while cutting business costs by over 35%.

The market for this tech was worth ₹38.10 billion last year (2024) and is set to keep growing fast through 2030—so expect smarter support wherever you go.