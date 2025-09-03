How do astronauts eat on the International Space Station?
Shubhanshu Shukla, who just became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station in 2025, posted a video this week revealing what mealtime looks like in zero gravity.
On the ISS, everything from spoons to ketchup bottles gets stuck down with Velcro or tape so nothing floats away.
Even drinks like coffee turn into floating blobs that astronauts carefully sip from pouches.
Shukla explained that eating in space means moving slowly and keeping track of every item—otherwise things drift off!
As for digestion, he shared that our bodies use muscle contractions (peristalsis) to move food along, so even without gravity, astronauts can digest meals pretty much as they would on Earth.
It's wild how adaptable our bodies are—even far above home.