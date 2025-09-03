How do astronauts eat on the International Space Station? Technology Sep 03, 2025

Shubhanshu Shukla, who just became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station in 2025, posted a video this week revealing what mealtime looks like in zero gravity.

On the ISS, everything from spoons to ketchup bottles gets stuck down with Velcro or tape so nothing floats away.

Even drinks like coffee turn into floating blobs that astronauts carefully sip from pouches.