How do astronauts eat on the ISS? Exploring space meals Technology Sep 03, 2025

Eating in space is a whole different game—thanks to zero gravity, astronauts like Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from the ISS in 2025, have to secure their food and drinks with Velcro so nothing floats away.

Even water has to be sipped from special pouches, since liquids don't behave the way we're used to on Earth.