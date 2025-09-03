How do astronauts eat on the ISS? Exploring space meals
Eating in space is a whole different game—thanks to zero gravity, astronauts like Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from the ISS in 2025, have to secure their food and drinks with Velcro so nothing floats away.
Even water has to be sipped from special pouches, since liquids don't behave the way we're used to on Earth.
Does microgravity affect digestion?
Surprisingly, your body handles food pretty much the same way as it does on Earth.
Digestion relies on muscle movements (peristalsis), not gravity, so astronauts can eat and digest normally—even while floating.
What do space meals look like?
Space meals are mostly freeze-dried or pre-cooked for long shelf life.
Fresh fruits and veggies are rare treats that run out quickly, so astronauts lean into strong flavors and spices because microgravity dulls their sense of taste.
Nutrition in space
Astronauts follow nutrition plans packed with essentials like calcium and omega-3s to fight bone loss during long missions.
The goal: keep everyone healthy even when fresh food isn't an option.