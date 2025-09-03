HP's new 2-in-1 laptop features a 3K OLED display Technology Sep 03, 2025

HP just released the OmniBook Flip X, a 2-in-1 laptop that can switch between laptop, tablet, and tent modes thanks to its sturdy hinge.

It's powered by an Intel AI chip and features a sharp 14-inch OLED 3K display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The catch? You'll get about eight hours of battery life per charge—pretty decent for such a high-res screen.