HP's new 2-in-1 laptop features a 3K OLED display
HP just released the OmniBook Flip X, a 2-in-1 laptop that can switch between laptop, tablet, and tent modes thanks to its sturdy hinge.
It's powered by an Intel AI chip and features a sharp 14-inch OLED 3K display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
The catch? You'll get about eight hours of battery life per charge—pretty decent for such a high-res screen.
The Flip X packs serious performance with an Intel Core Ultra AI CPU and 32GB RAM, offering strong specs for multitasking and demanding applications.
It runs Windows 11 with Copilot and HP's own AI tools.
Ports are covered too—USB-C Thunderbolt, HDMI, regular USB—and you get a stylus in the box for drawing or note-taking.
Price and availability
The OmniBook Flip X is available now on HP's website and through authorized stores.