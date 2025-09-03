Next Article
Mark your calendars for 'blood moon' on September 7
Get ready for a total lunar eclipse—aka a "blood moon"—lighting up the night on September 7, 2025.
This rare sight will last about 82 minutes and be visible to over six billion people across Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe.
When and how to watch
The show starts with subtle shading at 9:12pm IST, turns partial at 10:09pm IST, and reaches full "blood moon" from 11:01pm to 12:22am IST (September 8).
No fancy gear needed—just your eyes! But binoculars or a telescope will help you spot more detail.
Why is the moon red?
The moon's red color happens because Earth's atmosphere filters sunlight during the eclipse.
Scientists use these color shifts to study air quality.
If you're snapping pics, a tripod and longer exposure will help capture that moody lunar glow.