Asteroid as big as school bus to zip past Earth
Heads up: NASA says asteroid 2025 QD8 is making a close flyby of Earth on September 3, 2025.
This space rock is about the size of a school bus (71 feet wide) and will pass by at just 218870km away—closer than the Moon!
But don't stress—it's not big enough or close enough to be considered dangerous.
Asteroid tracking is crucial for planetary defense
Even though QD8 isn't a threat, tracking these asteroids helps scientists prep for anything bigger in the future.
ISRO has planned future collaboration with NASA, ESA, and JAXA to study larger asteroids, including Apophis in 2029.
It's all about global teamwork to keep our planet safe from cosmic surprises.