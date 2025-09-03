Asteroid as big as school bus to zip past Earth Technology Sep 03, 2025

Heads up: NASA says asteroid 2025 QD8 is making a close flyby of Earth on September 3, 2025.

This space rock is about the size of a school bus (71 feet wide) and will pass by at just 218870km away—closer than the Moon!

But don't stress—it's not big enough or close enough to be considered dangerous.