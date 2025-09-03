Next Article
Pixel 10 series starts receiving September security patch
If you've got a Pixel 10, 10 Pro, or 10 Pro XL, some users have started receiving a new security update as of early September.
It's about 70MB and bumps your phone up to build BD3A.250721.001.B7 with the latest September 5 patch.
Heads up—some users are still waiting for it to hit their devices.
Refresh on the Pixel 10 series
The Pixel 10 lineup launched this year with Android 16 QPR1 and an instant update that brought August's security patch plus a Material 3 Expressive redesign.
The phones go by some fun codenames: 'frankel' (Pixel), 'blazer' (Pro), and 'mustang' (Pro XL).
Even though these models aren't available in the Android Beta Program yet, they're now receiving security updates.