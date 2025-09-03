Pixel 10 series starts receiving September security patch Technology Sep 03, 2025

If you've got a Pixel 10, 10 Pro, or 10 Pro XL, some users have started receiving a new security update as of early September.

It's about 70MB and bumps your phone up to build BD3A.250721.001.B7 with the latest September 5 patch.

Heads up—some users are still waiting for it to hit their devices.