US judge orders Google to share search data with rivals

Judge stops short of full-on breakup

While this is a big move for competition, the judge didn't go as far as some hoped—Google gets to keep Chrome and those super-lucrative deals that make it the default search engine on most devices (which bring in over $26 billion a year).

This ruling lands right as AI tools like ChatGPT are starting to challenge Google's dominance online.

It's another sign that regulators are getting serious about keeping Big Tech in check without breaking them up completely.