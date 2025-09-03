Exercise, therapy can heal broken hearts: Study
A new study out of the University of Aberdeen shows that people with "broken heart syndrome"—a stress-triggered heart condition—can actually improve their heart health with regular exercise or cognitive behavioral therapy.
The research, funded by the British Heart Foundation and involving mostly women around age 66, split participants into standard care, therapy, or exercise groups.
Participants in exercise group could walk farther
After 12 weeks, those in the exercise group could walk farther (up to 528 meters), and both the exercise and therapy groups saw better heart fitness scores.
Advanced scans also showed their hearts were using energy more efficiently—something not seen in those who only got standard care.
Takotsubo syndrome can double your risk of death
Takotsubo syndrome can double your risk of death and often causes lasting damage.
Dr. David Gamble highlighted, "These results further highlight the importance of 'the brain-heart axis,'" suggesting that adding therapy or workouts could help heal the heart.
The findings support bringing these programs into NHS care to help this underserved group across the country.