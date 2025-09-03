US court says Google can keep Chrome, but with conditions

Google's appeal and other legal challenges

This decision came after high-profile hearings with tech leaders like Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple execs, and it's being called the biggest antitrust move against a tech giant since Microsoft back in 2001.

Google isn't backing down—they're expected to appeal, which could drag things out all the way to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, other legal challenges (like Epic Games's win over Google's app store) hint that more changes could be coming for how Google does business.