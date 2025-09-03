US court says Google can keep Chrome, but with conditions
Big news from the DC District Court: Google gets to keep its Chrome browser for now, even after being found in violation of antitrust laws.
Instead of forcing Google to give up Chrome, the court told them to share important search data with rivals and stop making exclusive deals—basically opening up more room for competition.
Google's appeal and other legal challenges
This decision came after high-profile hearings with tech leaders like Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple execs, and it's being called the biggest antitrust move against a tech giant since Microsoft back in 2001.
Google isn't backing down—they're expected to appeal, which could drag things out all the way to the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, other legal challenges (like Epic Games's win over Google's app store) hint that more changes could be coming for how Google does business.