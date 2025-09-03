AI companions: A friend or a foe?
A new 2025 study from Brigham Young University found that about 1 in 5 Americans have tried out AI romantic companions—especially younger adults.
But instead of easing loneliness, using these chatbots was actually linked to feeling more isolated and depressed.
A growing trend
The trend is strongest among people aged 18-29, with 25% saying they've interacted with an AI companion.
Men and younger users were more likely to use these bots for sexual conversations.
Surprisingly, folks in committed relationships used AI companions even more than singles—possibly as a supplement to their relationship or to seek validation outside of it.
No mental health boost
Despite the hype that AI friends could make people feel less alone, the study found no real mental health boost.
In fact, those who used these chatbots reported higher levels of loneliness and depression.
Researchers also warned that the "perfect" emotional feedback from AIs might set up unrealistic expectations for real-life relationships.