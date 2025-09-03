Researchers develop 'chocolate starter kit' to make tastier chocolate Technology Sep 03, 2025

Chocolate could be getting an upgrade soon!

Researchers at the University of Nottingham have figured out what really shapes chocolate's flavor during cacao bean fermentation—things like acidity, temperature, and which microbes show up.

By nailing down these details, they're hoping to help farmers around the world make chocolate that's reliably rich and tasty, kind of like how craft brewers get their beer just right.