Telangana launches Vyuha Labs to boost cybersecurity in state
Hyderabad has launched Vyuha Labs, a fresh cyber innovation space on the IIIT-Hyderabad campus.
Backed by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and IIIT-H, this 3,000 sq ft hub is all about bringing startups, students, and tech experts together to build smarter ways to fight cyber threats.
Lab aims to create digital safety solutions
Vyuha Labs isn't just about high-tech tools—it's also focused on research, hands-on training, and helping entrepreneurs get started in cybersecurity.
The team will work on AI-powered threat detection and create digital safety solutions that can actually scale up.
At the launch, Telangana's police chief pointed out how important it is to stay ahead of fast-changing cyber risks—something this lab hopes to do while setting an example for other states too.