Telangana launches Vyuha Labs to boost cybersecurity in state

Lab aims to create digital safety solutions

Vyuha Labs isn't just about high-tech tools—it's also focused on research, hands-on training, and helping entrepreneurs get started in cybersecurity.

The team will work on AI-powered threat detection and create digital safety solutions that can actually scale up.

At the launch, Telangana's police chief pointed out how important it is to stay ahead of fast-changing cyber risks—something this lab hopes to do while setting an example for other states too.