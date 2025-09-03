Amazon's Lens Live lets you shop by tapping on objects Technology Sep 03, 2025

Amazon just dropped Lens Live, a new AI-powered tool that lets you point your phone at anything IRL and instantly find matching products to buy.

It's an upgrade to the old Amazon Lens, now with real-time magic thanks to Amazon's computer vision and AI infrastructure, while their AI assistant Rufus provides product insights and summaries.

No need to snap pics or scan barcodes—just tap what you see.