Amazon's Lens Live lets you shop by tapping on objects
Amazon just dropped Lens Live, a new AI-powered tool that lets you point your phone at anything IRL and instantly find matching products to buy.
It's an upgrade to the old Amazon Lens, now with real-time magic thanks to Amazon's computer vision and AI infrastructure, while their AI assistant Rufus provides product insights and summaries.
No need to snap pics or scan barcodes—just tap what you see.
How it works
Open the app, aim your camera, and tap on stuff around you.
Lens Live uses computer vision and deep learning (think: smart tech from SageMaker and OpenSearch) to recognize objects right away.
You can add finds straight to your cart or save them for later.
Meet Rufus
Rufus isn't just running things behind the scenes—it gives you quick product summaries and provides suggested prompts while you browse.
This makes comparing options easier.
The future of shopping
Lens Live is all about seamless shopping—from spotting something cool in real life to buying it in seconds, all in one place.
It's part of Amazon's bigger push into AI for more personalized shopping, better reviews, and smarter seller tools in 2025.