Next Article
Apple's AI team shrinking as key members jump ship
Apple just lost Jian Zhang, its lead AI researcher for robotics, to Meta—part of a wave of nearly 10 key team members leaving for big names like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Zhang will now work at Meta's Robotics Studio under Reality Labs.
These exits could potentially shake up Apple's plans for building smarter tech.
Apple may start using 3rd-party AI models
With so many top minds gone, Apple is reportedly rethinking its approach and might start using third-party AI models instead of developing everything in-house.
It's a sign of how fierce the race is in AI right now—and shows that even giants like Apple have to adapt quickly to keep up.