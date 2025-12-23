Next Article
Google Photos update makes finding people way easier
Technology
Google Photos is rolling out a handy new feature for Android and iOS that puts a row of faces right in the Search tab.
Now, you can instantly pull up all photos of your favorite people (or pets) with fewer steps.
How to get started
To use this, make sure Face Groups is turned on—just head to Settings > Privacy and toggle it.
The update is rolling out now, so check if you've got it by updating the app via Google Play Store or App Store.
Some users on newer devices are already seeing the upgrade!