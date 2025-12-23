Google's new Gemini AI assistant lands in Canada

Getting started: Who can use Gemini?

If you want to try Gemini early, just open your Google Home app, tap your profile pic, and look for Early Access under settings.

Once you're in, all your home devices—like Nest Hub (1st/2nd gen), Nest Audio, Nest Mini (2nd gen), and even some third-party speakers—will switch over to Gemini for good.

Heads up: French support is coming in early 2026.