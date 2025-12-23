Next Article
Google's new Gemini AI assistant lands in Canada
Technology
Google's Gemini for Home, the company's latest AI-powered assistant, is now available to Canadian users.
This new tool replaces Google Assistant and was first rolled out in the US back in October.
The launch was confirmed by Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer for Home and Nest, who shared his excitement on X.
Getting started: Who can use Gemini?
If you want to try Gemini early, just open your Google Home app, tap your profile pic, and look for Early Access under settings.
Once you're in, all your home devices—like Nest Hub (1st/2nd gen), Nest Audio, Nest Mini (2nd gen), and even some third-party speakers—will switch over to Gemini for good.
Heads up: French support is coming in early 2026.