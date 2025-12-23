Google's Pixel Upgrade Program lands in India
Google just rolled out its Pixel Upgrade Program in India, making it easier to swap your Pixel for the latest model during a designated upgrade window each year.
You can grab a new Pixel on a 24-month no-cost EMI starting at ₹3,333/month.
The program is powered by Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and Cashify.
Perks and how it works
Trade in your old device through Cashify and get up to ₹7,000 as an exchange bonus.
New Pixels come bundled with free trials—Google AI Pro (up to 1 year), Fitbit Premium (6 months), and YouTube Premium (3 months), depending on which model you pick.
The offer covers the latest Pixel 10 lineup.
Easy upgrades, no extra hassle
After nine EMI payments, you're eligible for an upgrade between your 9th and 15th payment cycle.
If your current phone passes Cashify's quick checks, they'll clear out any remaining loan balance—no pre-closure charges—and set you up with a fresh EMI plan for your next Pixel right away.