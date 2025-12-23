Vaccinating boys could help wipe out cervical cancer, study says

If 65% of boys and 80% of girls aged 12-17 get vaccinated, HPV-related cancers could be eliminated within 70 years. Senior author Abba Gumel points out that including boys means we don't have to rely on super-high vaccination rates among girls, making elimination more realistic for everyone.

Why this matters

HPV causes almost all cases of cervical cancer, which still claims about 350,000 lives each year.

In places like South Korea, HPV-related cancers in men have tripled over the last 20 years.

The takeaway? Protecting both guys and girls with the vaccine is a smarter way to fight these cancers for good.