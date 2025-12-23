OpenAI drops 'Your Year with ChatGPT'—your AI recap for 2025

OpenAI just rolled out "Your Year with ChatGPT," a free feature that gives you a personalized look back at your 2025 chats with the AI. Available in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, it highlights your chat stats and recurring topics from the year.

How to get your ChatGPT recap To unlock your summary, make sure "reference saved memories" and "reference chat history" are turned on.

You'll need some activity on any personal plan (free, Plus, or Pro), but Team, Enterprise, and Education accounts can't join in.

Just use the prompt: "Make me a ChatGPT Wrapped summary like Spotify Wrapped showing my usage this year."

It's basically Spotify Wrapped for ChatGPT fans Inspired by Spotify Wrapped's yearly recaps, this feature digs into your chat history to spot patterns and favorite topics—then turns it all into shareable graphics so you can show off your AI journey.