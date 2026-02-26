'External negativity affected us': Shanaka after SL's T20 WC exit

Sri Lankan cricket captain Dasun Shanaka has blamed "external negativity" for his team's early exit from the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka became the first team in the Super 8 stage to be knocked out of semi-final contention after losing to England and New Zealand in consecutive matches. The defeats have drawn severe public criticism due to Sri Lanka's poor run in limited-overs cricket since mid-2022.

Mental health Call for government intervention In light of the team's poor performance, Shanaka has stressed that external negativity is taking a toll on players' mental health. "No matter how we as cricketers try to stay positive, there is negativity outside," he said after the loss against NZ on Wednesday. "If you look outside the stadium you'll see how many people are standing outside with mics, and people will say stuff without having watched the match."

Pitch issues Misreading the pitch Shanaka also admitted that he and the team management had misread the Khettarama surface, which spun more than expected. Sri Lanka lost six wickets to New Zealand's spinners and limped to 107 for eight in their last match. The captain had previously complained about spin-friendly Sri Lankan pitches even before this tournament started. "I said before the start of the tournament that I expected the wickets to be good for batting. Sri Lanka's best batters are here."

Advertisement