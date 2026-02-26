T20 WC: Mitchell Santner lauds NZ's resilience after beating SL

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has praised his team's resilience and disciplined bowling after a convincing 61-run victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup . The win in Colombo keeps their semi-final hopes alive as the Lankans have been knocked out. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Santner said that a score of over 160 (168/7) was decent considering how Sri Lankan bowlers had put them under pressure at R Premadasa Stadium.

Performance A match-winning hand from Santner The Black Caps, who slumped to 84/6 at one stage, recovered and raced to 168/7 on a spin-friendly Colombo surface. Santner (26-ball 47) and Cole McConchie (31* off 23) added a record-breaking 84-run stand. In response, SL were restricted to 107/8. Spinner Rachin Ravindra dismissed four baters.

Match analysis 'One of my better knocks,' says Santner Santner reflected on his own performance, saying he was pleased with his innings. He explained that it was one of those wickets where if you get in and give yourself some time, you can cash in. "It was obviously a nice score there despite the amount of spin with the ball," Santner said after the match. "Me and Cole were thinking, we'll try to get to 140, but that kind of sets it up for the last two or three overs and I guess 160 was not bad from there

Bowling brilliance The spin played a major role, says Santner Santner also spoke highly of Rachin Ravindra's bowling spell, which was instrumental in dismantling Sri Lanka's chase. The Kiwi captain said they had observed a few games at the venue and it was clear that spin played a major role. "I guess we've watched a few games here, whether it's been Super 8 or the other games before. It's kind of been the side you bowl a lot more kind of spins."

