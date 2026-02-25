T20 WC: NZ stage remarkable comeback to knock SL out

New Zealand staged a remarkable comeback to beat Sri Lanka in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter. The Black Caps, who slumped to 84/6 at one stage, recovered and raced to 168/7 on a spin-friendly Colombo surface. Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie added a record-breaking 84-run stand. SL, who were restricted to 107/8, have been knocked out of the tournament.

Start SL lose four wickets in 10 overs SL's chase was off to a poor start as opener Pathum Nissanka fell to Matt Henry on the very first ball. Henry was unplayable and dismissed Charith Asalanka in his next over. Spinner Rachin Ravindra then came into action, dismissing Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake on successive balls. This left the Lankans reeling at 29/4. The Kiwi spinners completely choked SL.

Wickets SL fail to recover from collapse Ravindra became a nightmare for SL, having dismissed Dasun Shanaka and Dushan Hemantha in back-to-back overs. Sri Lanka lost their seventh wicket in Kamindu Mendis, who was their last hope. Kamindu, who scored a 23-ball 31, fell to Santner in the 15th over. Dunith Wellalage scored a 23-ball 29, but SL suffered a heavy defeat (by 61 runs).

NZ innings NZ falter despite positive start NZ were earlier invited to bat. Finn Allen and Tim Seifert started positively on a sticky surface, but Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Allen on his match's first ball (fourth over). Although Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips ticked the scoreboard, Theekshana gave SL a crucial breakthrough in Ravindra. In the same over, he dismissed Mark Chapman. Dunith Wellalage then removed Daryl Mitchell, leaving NZ at 84/6.

Impact Santner, McConchie help NZ post 168/7 In came the phase where SL allowed the Kiwis to bounce back. Despite struggling against spinners, Santner and McConchie launched a fitting counter-attack. The NZ skipper was dismissed on the innings's last ball, scoring a 26-ball 47 (2 fours and 4 sixes). McConchie, who came in at No. 8, scored an unbeaten 31 (23). His knock had 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Partnership Record stand for NZ Santner and McConchie added 84 runs (47 balls), now the highest partnership for the seventh wicket or lower in T20 World Cups. The previous record was held by Australia's Michael Hussey and Steve Smith, who compiled 74 runs against Bangladesh in 2010. Notably, NZ also recorded the highest team total after being six down for less than 100 runs in T20 World Cups.

Information Santner completes 1,000 T20I runs Santner earlier completed 1,000 runs in T20I cricket. He became the 13th Kiwi batter with this feat. The Southpaw now has 1,021 runs from 132 T20Is at a strike rate of 131.74. Santner's 47 is now his highest score in the T20 World Cup.

Spinners Spinners shine in Colombo Ravindra was the match's best bowler, taking 4/27 in four overs. This was his maiden four-fer in T20I cricket. The Kiwi all-rounder now has 20 wickets from 49 matches at an average of 18.7. His economy rate reads 6.8. Ravindra has raced to eight wickets from nine T20 World Cup encounters at 9.75. Meanwhile, Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera took three wickets each for SL.