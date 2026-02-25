T20 World Cup: NZ's Santner, McConchie set this partnership record

New Zealand racked up 168/7 in their 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The innings wasn't as straightforward as the Kiwis were down to 84/6 at one stage. However, skipper Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie added a record 84-run stand off 47 balls. According to Cricbuzz, this is now the highest partnership for the seventh wicket or lower in T20 World Cups.

Match impact Santner, McConchie help NZ post 168/7 The record-breaking partnership came at a crucial time when New Zealand were struggling at 84/6 in the 13th over. Despite struggling against spinners, Santner and McConchie launched a fitting counter-attack. The NZ skipper was dismissed on the innings's last ball, scoring a 26-ball 47 (2 fours and 4 sixes). McConchie, who came in at No. 8, scored an unbeaten 31 (23). His knock had 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Record Record stand for NZ As mentioned, Santner and McConchie added 84 runs off 47 balls, now the highest partnership for the seventh wicket or lower in T20 World Cups. The previous record was held by Australia's Michael Hussey and Steve Smith, who compiled 74 runs against Bangladesh in 2010. Notably, NZ also recorded the highest team total after being six down for less than 100 runs in T20 World Cups.

