NZ's Rachin Ravindra records his maiden T20I four-fer: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra starred with all-round skills against Sri Lanka in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. He first scored a valuable 22-ball 32 as the Kiwis, despite slumping to 84/6, reached 168/7 in 20 overs. Ravindra later took four wickets, with the Lankans losing by 61 runs. He recorded his maiden T20I four-wicket haul.
Chase
Ravindra chokes SL in Colombo
SL's chase was off to a poor start as opener Pathum Nissanka fell to Matt Henry on the very first ball. Spinner Ravindra then came into action, dismissing Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake on successive balls. This left the Lankans reeling at 29/4. Ravindra became a nightmare for SL, having dismissed Dasun Shanaka and Dushan Hemantha in back-to-back overs. He took 4/27 (4).
Numbers
His career-best T20I returns
Ravindra, the left-arm spinner, recorded his maiden four-fer in T20I cricket. The Kiwi all-rounder now has 20 wickets from 49 matches at an average of 18.7. His economy rate reads 6.8. Ravindra has raced to eight wickets from nine T20 World Cup encounters at 9.75. With the bat, the 26-year-old has compiled 734 runs at a strike rate of 137.19 (50s: 4).