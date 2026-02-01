Google Gemini can now automate your to-do list on Android

Google has announced an exciting update for its Gemini AI-powered features on Android . The latest addition is the ability to automate multi-step tasks such as booking a ride or ordering food. The feature essentially lets users offload their to-do list to Gemini, but its capabilities are still limited at this stage. It will initially work with select apps in the food, grocery, and rideshare categories.

Feature details The feature is in beta and available on select devices The automation feature is currently in beta and is only available on the Gemini app on select devices. These include Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The feature will also be limited to users in the US and South Korea for now. This move comes as part of Google's broader strategy to integrate AI into everyday tasks within its Android ecosystem.

User control Safety measures in place for the new automation feature Google has put some safety measures in place for the new automation feature. The automations can't be started without an explicit command from the device's owner. Users can also monitor their progress in real-time and stop the task if it's going wrong or stuck. The automations take place in a secure and virtual window on your phone where they can only access limited apps, not the rest of the data on your device.

