Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series, with head-gesture support, goes official

Samsung has officially launched its latest flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, the Galaxy Buds 4 series. The new lineup includes the standard Galaxy Buds 4 and a Pro version. The launch was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, alongside the Galaxy S26 smartphone series. The TWS headsets come with upgraded active noise cancellation (ANC) and support for head gestures.

Aesthetic appeal Design and color options The Galaxy Buds 4 series features a redesigned look, with the Pro model available in Black, Pink, Gold, and White color options. The standard variant is offered in Black and White. The new TWS headsets also come with a revamped charging case and support for head gestures for added convenience.

Market launch Pricing and availability The standard Galaxy Buds 4 is priced at ₹16,999 while the Pro model costs ₹22,999. The new TWS headsets from Samsung will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the Samsung India online store. The Galaxy Buds 4 series promises improved sound quality, a refined design, upgraded ANC performance, and more.

Advertisement

Sound upgrade Improved sound quality and ANC performance The Galaxy Buds 4 series features larger speakers with a wider woofer, increasing the effective speaker area by almost 20%. The upgraded tweeter promises more natural and also immersive sound with cleaner bass. Samsung has promised improved ANC performance for these earbuds.

Advertisement