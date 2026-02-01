Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series, with head-gesture support, goes official
What's the story
Samsung has officially launched its latest flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, the Galaxy Buds 4 series. The new lineup includes the standard Galaxy Buds 4 and a Pro version. The launch was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, alongside the Galaxy S26 smartphone series. The TWS headsets come with upgraded active noise cancellation (ANC) and support for head gestures.
Aesthetic appeal
Design and color options
The Galaxy Buds 4 series features a redesigned look, with the Pro model available in Black, Pink, Gold, and White color options. The standard variant is offered in Black and White. The new TWS headsets also come with a revamped charging case and support for head gestures for added convenience.
Market launch
Pricing and availability
The standard Galaxy Buds 4 is priced at ₹16,999 while the Pro model costs ₹22,999. The new TWS headsets from Samsung will be available for purchase in India via Amazon and the Samsung India online store. The Galaxy Buds 4 series promises improved sound quality, a refined design, upgraded ANC performance, and more.
Sound upgrade
Improved sound quality and ANC performance
The Galaxy Buds 4 series features larger speakers with a wider woofer, increasing the effective speaker area by almost 20%. The upgraded tweeter promises more natural and also immersive sound with cleaner bass. Samsung has promised improved ANC performance for these earbuds.
Tech innovations
New head-gesture controls and AI assistants
The Galaxy Buds 4 series supports head-gestures for the first time, letting users nod to answer/decline calls or dismiss notifications. They also support AI assistants like Google Gemini and the new Bixby powered by Perplexity. The earbuds come with an improved conversation detection system that switches from ANC to transparency mode when it detects your name, even with ANC enabled.