Google Pixel 8 now available refurbished: Check prices and offers
Technology
Google just dropped refurbished Pixel 8 phones on its US store, with the 128GB model at $489 and the 256GB at $539—much less than buying new.
The Refurbished Pixel 8 Pro will be $699 for 128GB, but is currently out of stock.
Each phone gets a full checkup and comes with warranty
Each Pixel 8 gets a full checkup—battery, camera, casing, and display—all fixed up with real Google parts if needed.
You get the latest Android, a charger, and a fresh, plastic-free box.
There's also a one-year warranty and customer support, so you're covered.
Refurbished Pixel 7 models are also available
At this price, the refurbished Pixel 8 is a solid deal, especially since it's even cheaper than the new Pixel 9a ($499) and comes with the Tensor G3 chip.
If you're on a budget, you can also check out refurbished Pixel 7 models for even less.