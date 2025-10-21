Google Pixel 8 now available refurbished: Check prices and offers

Each Pixel 8 gets a full checkup—battery, camera, casing, and display—all fixed up with real Google parts if needed. You get the latest Android , a charger, and a fresh, plastic-free box. There's also a one-year warranty and customer support, so you're covered.

Refurbished Pixel 7 models are also available

At this price, the refurbished Pixel 8 is a solid deal, especially since it's even cheaper than the new Pixel 9a ($499) and comes with the Tensor G3 chip.

If you're on a budget, you can also check out refurbished Pixel 7 models for even less.