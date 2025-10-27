Google Pixel bug that could risk your safety remains unresolved

Google 's Pixel smartphones have been plagued by a persistent bug that prevents users from dialing emergency services like 911. The issue has been reported by Pixel 8, Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 owners in the US, including those on major networks like AT&T. Despite its critical nature, the problem remains unresolved, with complaints surfacing as recently as September.

Impact Users have reported being unable to call 911 The severity of this bug is evident from user experiences. One Pixel 8 owner reported a 10-minute struggle to reach emergency services due to their phone's refusal to make a call without Wi-Fi calling enabled, despite being in an area with strong mobile network coverage. The user was able to call 911 from another phone without any issues, further highlighting that the problem lies specifically with certain Pixel devices.

Carrier alert Canadian carrier Bell issued warning for Pixel users Canadian telecom operator Bell issued an emergency message on Thursday, warning customers that owners of Pixel 6-10 devices could face difficulties when trying to contact 911. The warning came after several reports of failed calls from these models. However, no major US carrier has issued a similar alert despite the widespread nature of this problem among Pixel users in the country.